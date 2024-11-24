Saudi Food Authority Delegation Inspects Egyptian Facilities For Market Approval

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A technical delegation from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) is set to visit Egypt from 24 November to 26 December, to inspect 15 food facilities. This marks the resumption of inspections after a hiatus of over two and a half years, with the last visit conducted in March 2022, according to Tarek ElHouby, Chairperson of Egypt's National Food Safety Authority (NFSA).

ElHouby emphasized that this visit represents the start of a series of planned technical inspections by the SFDA at several Egyptian facilities. These efforts aim to boost competitiveness and increase Egyptian exports to Saudi Arabia, one of the largest Arab markets. He highlighted that Egypt's food safety regulatory sector operates with a high degree of professionalism, grounded in scientific principles, risk assessment systems, and traceability mechanisms.

The NFSA has made concerted efforts to engage with its Saudi counterpart through repeated visits, ongoing discussions, and continuous communication. These initiatives are part of broader efforts to expand export opportunities for Egyptian food products, including fruits, vegetables and their derivatives, dairy products, and honey.

ElHouby also mentioned that the authority is exploring new export possibilities for products such as pasteurized eggs, European-origin fish, and other goods. These efforts align with the NFSA's mission to support and enhance the exports of Egypt's food and agricultural industries, strengthening the country's presence in international markets.

This visit marks a significant step in fostering closer collaboration between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the food safety and export sectors.



