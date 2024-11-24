'Ayushman Vay Vandana' Cards Will Bring Great Benefits, Enabling Treatment At Hospitals, Say Beneficiaries

(MENAFN- IANS) Nalanda (Bihar), Nov 24 (IANS) A special campaign is being conducted in Bihar's Nalanda district under the 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' and 'Chief Jan Arogya Yojana' from November 20 to December 10.

As part of this campaign, individuals aged 70 and above are being registered for the 'Ayushman Vay Vandana' scheme. Senior citizens have praised the scheme for its benefits.

With the 'Ayushman Vay Vandana' card, elderly individuals can receive at hospitals up to Rs 5 lakh annually. As part of this campaign, people aged 70 and above in Nalanda can register for the Ayushman scheme and obtain the Vay Vandana card through their Aadhaar card.

Shabnam Sultana, District Programme Head of Ayushman Bharat in Nalanda, spoke to IANS about the campaign.

She mentioned that this campaign is being run from November 20 to December 10 and is being implemented across Bihar.

The digital counters at all hospitals will be used to create 'Ayushman Bharat' cards under the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme.

The target for creating Ayushman cards in Nalanda is about 26 lakhs, and so far, around 11 lakh people have been registered.

Some applications have been rejected as well.

She added that after December 10, a door-to-door campaign will be launched, with ASHA workers visiting homes to enrol beneficiaries who missed out on the Ayushman card.

She explained that ASHA workers will help link ration card holders with the Ayushman scheme. Each card made will earn the ASHA worker a payment of Rs 5.

Shabnam Sultana highlighted that under the Ayushman scheme, each cardholder receives health benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh annually.

They can avail treatment at listed hospitals.

Five persons from Nalanda have already gone out of the district and received treatment through this card. Under the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, anyone aged 70 or above can apply for the card, provided they have an Aadhaar card.

Azim Shah, who is registering for the 'Ayushman Vay Vandana' card, said: "There was no such scheme before. Now, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, we poor people will get health benefits. We thank him from the bottom of our hearts."

Pyare Paswan said: "We got information about this scheme and came to apply for the Ayushman card. With this card, we will be able to get treatment at hospitals. This scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be very beneficial for us."