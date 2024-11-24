Iraq Loses 5,500 Megawatts Of Electricity As Iran Cuts Gas Supplies
11/24/2024 9:30:20 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Nov 24 (IANS) The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said Sunday that Iraq lost 5,500 megawatts of electric power due to the suspension of Iranian gas supplies.
A statement by the ministry said that according to the Iranian side, the gas supplies were stopped due to maintenance for a period of 15 days.
According to the statement, the ministry said it would coordinate with the oil ministry to compensate for the lost gas supplies, Xinhua news agency reported.
The oil-rich country relies heavily on Iranian gas imports to fuel its power plants nationwide.
