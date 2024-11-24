IPL 2025 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer Sold To KKR For Rs 23.75 Cr, Stoinis Joins PBKS For Rs 11 Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) Jeddah, Nov 24 (IANS) The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired the services of Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

With a base price of Rs. 2 crore, Iyer was expected to fetch a good price, but no one could have predicted the astronomical heights his auction would reach. KKR, the team he helped lead to glory in the previous season, opened the bidding. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) quickly joined in, trying to snatch Iyer from KKR. The bidding escalated steadily, with LSG pushing the price to Rs 6 crore. However, they bowed out as KKR raised their bid to Rs 7.75 crore.

But just when it looked like Iyer was heading back to KKR, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entered the fray. A fierce bidding war ensued between KKR and RCB, with the price soaring past Rs 12 crore, then 14 crore, and continuing to climb.

Paddles were raised rapidly as the two franchises showed no signs of backing down. The bid crossed Rs 18 crore, then Rs 19 crore, with KKR momentarily in the lead at Rs 19.25 crore. KKR raised the bid to Rs 20.75 crore, but RCB still wasn't done. The battle continued until the bid hit an astonishing Rs 23.75 crore as KKR claimed the services of their former all-rounder.

He had debuted for KKR in 2021 and immediately made an impact with a prolific season, scoring 370 runs in just 10 matches at an average of 41.11. His exploits with the bat and ball earned him a spot in the Indian national team in both T20Is and ODIs. Over his IPL career, Iyer amassed 1,326 runs in 50 matches at an average of 31.57, with one century and 11 half-centuries with highest score of 104.

In IPL 2024, Iyer's value as a match-winner was undeniable. His T20 batting strike rate of 137.64 and his tight bowling economy under seven underscored his all-around capabilities. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder had also hit 121 fours and 61 sixes in his IPL career, solidifying his reputation as a power-hitter.

In other purchase, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 11 crore. Stoinis entered the auction with a base price of Rs. 2 crore, and it didn't take long for the bidding to heat up. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) initiated the proceedings, swiftly followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bengaluru escalated the bid to Rs 4.40 crore, but CSK wasn't backing down, pushing the price to Rs 6 crore.

The back-and-forth continued as RCB took the lead at Rs. 6.75 crore, only for CSK to momentarily retreat before returning with a bid of Rs 8.50 crore.

The stakes rose as Punjab Kings (PBKS) entered the fray, making a strong bid of Rs 9 crore. RCB held firm, refusing to concede, but PBKS upped the ante with a commanding Rs 11 crore offer. At this point, RCB hesitated, eventually pulling out of the race. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who had the option to use their Right to Match (RTM) card, surprisingly chose not to exercise it. With that, Marcus Stoinis was sold to Punjab Kings for a staggering Rs. 11 crore.

Stoinis's acquisition was a testament to his impact in the IPL over the years. Since making his debut in 2016, he had become one of the most reliable all-rounders in the league. Across 96 matches, Stoinis had amassed 1,866 runs at an average of 28.27, including a scintillating century and nine half-centuries. His highest score of 124 not out showcased his ability to single-handedly turn games around. With 150 fours and 91 sixes to his name.

In addition to his batting, Stoinis brought versatility with the ball, often providing breakthroughs in crucial moments. It was this dual skill set that made him a sought-after player.