Worldwide experts talk over funding energy transition at Istanbul Energy Forum

(MENAFN) Global leaders gathered at the İstanbul Energy Forum to discuss financing the energy transition, with particular focus on Türkiye’s growing wind energy sector and the government’s plans to expand energy investments in the coming years. The forum, organized by Anadolu under the auspices of Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, carried the theme "Common Future, Common Goals," addressing shared global energy challenges.



A key session, titled "Financing the Energy Transition: Expectations and Priorities," was moderated by Auskar Surbakti, host of TRT World’s *Money Talks*. Esteemed panelists included Humberto Lopez, World Bank country director for Türkiye; Taha Meli Arvas, CEO and ministerial advisor at Energy Exchange Istanbul; Deger Saygin, Industry Programme Lead at OECD; Marieme Travaly, regional manager for infrastructure and natural resources at IFC; and Sule Topcu Kilic, deputy director for Türkiye at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).



Humberto Lopez praised Türkiye’s advancements in energy transformation, particularly noting the success of its export-driven wind energy industry. He underlined the government’s commitment to further boosting renewable energy investments as part of its broader strategy to transition to a sustainable energy framework.



Sule Topcu Kilic shared insights on the EBRD’s contributions to Türkiye’s energy sector, explaining their focus on both equity investments and financing through local institutions. Highlighting the scale of support, she revealed that the EBRD has provided €2.6 billion directly to the energy sector and an additional €2.8 billion through Turkish banks to support renewable energy projects, underscoring the significance of international partnerships in driving energy transformation.

