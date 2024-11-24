Thai AirAsia X Launches Direct Flights from Delhi to Bangkok from Only 7,990 INR

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru,21st November 2024 - Thai AirAsia X (XJ) is ready to fly travellers from India to Thailand this year end with new direct flights from Delhi to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok (Delhi-Don Mueang) starting 15 December 2024. Don’t miss the opportunity to book flights from only 7,990 INR per trip now until 24 November 2024 for travel from 15 December 2024-26 March 2025 via airasia.com, the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp), or your preferred travel partner.



With Fly Thru service (connections via Don Mueang Airport, Bangkok), travelers from Delhi can continue on to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Shanghai or even Sydney. Fly Thru passengers only have to pass through immigration and collect their luggage at their terminal destination.



Mr. Tassapon Bijleveld, CEO of Thai AirAsia X, assured “Thai AirAsia X is ready to start flying for the first time from Delhi direct to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok,Thailand. Bangkok is a popular destination for Indian travellers, who were the third largest number of tourists to the Kingdom in 2024. Thai AirAsia X believes that bridging India and Thailand will promote good relations, economic stimulation, trade, and tourism by increasing the ease and affordability of travel between the two countries. Operating out of Don Mueang Airport, arrivals on the route will have access to the largest hub of domestic travel in Thailand.”



“From this 15 December, we will be flying Delhi-Don Mueang two times a week on Wednesday and Sunday, before increasing frequency to four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from 15 January 2025. We are confident this route will be well received, especially by Indian travellers to Thailand, who may use our Fly Thru service to connect to domestic destinations such as Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, and Hat Yai, or even continue onward to Pattaya. The AirAsia network means they may also connect across Asean and to China, Japan, South Korea and Australia,” Mr. Tassapon said.



Delhi-Don Mueang will be served by Thai AirAsia X (XJ) 285-377 seat Airbus A330 airplanes. The just over four-hour flight, XJ231, departs Delhi at 17.05 hrs to arrive in Don Mueang at 22.50 hrs. Return flight XJ230 departs Don Mueang Airport at 12.45 hrs to arrive in Delhi at 15.50 hrs.









