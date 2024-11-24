Kuwait Acting PM Receives Egyptian FM, Accompanying Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) - Acting Prime Minister, Interior and Defense Minister Fahad Yusuf Saud and in the presence of Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Noura Al-Fassam received Sunday Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Bader Abdulatti and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the bilateral ties between the two countries and latest regional and global events were touched on.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister office Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel and Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab World Affairs Ahmad Al-Baker and Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Osama Shaltot. (end)

