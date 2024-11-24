Kuwait Acting PM Receives Egyptian FM, Accompanying Delegation
Date
11/24/2024 7:08:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) - Acting Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and in the presence of Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and investment Noura Al-Fassam received Sunday Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Bader Abdulatti and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the bilateral ties between the two countries and latest regional and global events were touched on.
The meeting was attended by Head of His Highness the Prime Minister office Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel and Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab World Affairs Ahmad Al-Baker and Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Osama Shaltot. (end)
aa
MENAFN24112024000071011013ID1108919884
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.