Storm Burt causes significant disruptions in Ireland, UK

(MENAFN) Storm Burt caused significant disruptions in Ireland and the UK on Saturday, leaving tens of thousands without power in Ireland and leading to travel delays in Britain. The storm, classified as a "multi-risk event" by the Weather Service, had a major impact on homes, businesses, farms, and infrastructure.



In the UK, the Met Office issued warnings for wind, snow, ice, and rain across large regions, with some areas experiencing snow-covered roads. In Ireland's County Donegal, floodwaters reached the tops of cars. Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly stated that the storm would continue bringing severe weather, particularly in northern England, Scotland, and northern Wales, with the possibility of heavy snowfall in mountainous areas.



The Irish Meteorological Service issued a "red" warning for Cork and Galway counties due to intense rain, which caused significant flooding and made many roads impassable. Around 60,000 homes, farms, and businesses lost power, especially in the west and northwest, with crews working to restore electricity while further outages remained possible.



In Britain, several train services were disrupted, including popular routes like Inverness-Elgin and Aberdeen-Inverness, due to the storm's impact. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the storm persists, with warnings of more flooding and potential power failures.

