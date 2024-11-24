AFU Hit Russian S-400 In Kursk Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 24, in the Kursk region, the of Ukraine destroyed an enemy S-400 radar station that was targeting civilian targets in the frontline regions of Ukraine.

“Units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, launched a group strike on the positions of the anti-aircraft missile division of the 1490th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the 6th of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region,” the statement reads.

A successful hit was recorded on the radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

The said unit of the Russian Armed Forces conducted combat operations in the“ground-to-ground” mode, hitting ground-based fixed targets.

“Civilian objects and residents of settlements in the frontline regions of Ukraine are mostly targeted by the Russian invaders,” the General Staff noted.

As reported, Russia announced the attack of 34 drones and two missiles in four regions on the night of Sunday, November 24.

