Global Village hosts boxing icon Manny Pacquiao for an exclusive meet and greet on 29 November

(MENAFN- currentglobal) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 21 November 2024: Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, is thrilled to announce hosting the boxing legend Manny Pacquiao for an exclusive meet-and-greet event on its Main Stage this Friday 29 November at 8:00PM.

Manny’s fans are invited to take part in this exclusive opportunity to meet one of the greatest boxers of all time, as well as get the chance to engage with him, snap memorable photos, enjoy exciting games, and win amazing prizes, all in an energetic, fan-friendly atmosphere.





MENAFN24112024007566016328ID1108919530