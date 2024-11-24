Dubai Foundation for Women and Children marks World Children's Day

(MENAFN- DFWAC) Dubai, UAE, November 21, 2024

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has joined the international community in celebrating World Children's Day with a dedicated event at Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej. Held under the theme “Kindness Makes Us Stronger,” the initiative aimed to foster self-confidence, promote emotional awareness, and address the issue of bullying among children.

Activities included interactive workshops, reading sessions of the story “The Pencil Who Found Himself,” as well as exercises aimed at encouraging positive values and behaviours.

The event featured a series of activities designed to promote emotional and social development among children. These included the distribution of specially designed cards to enhance self-confidence, boost self-esteem, embrace diversity, understand emotions, and manage anger.

Activities such as “Your Words Have an Impact” and guided breathing exercises were also conducted to help children express their emotions in healthy ways and develop effective strategies for managing challenges.

The program also featured reading sessions of the story “The Pencil Who Found Himself,” to inspire children to explore their individuality, build self-confidence, and strengthen the values of tolerance and acceptance.

The sessions also aimed to raise children’s awareness of the dangers of bullying and the importance of addressing it. They promoted positive values such as kindness and empathy while encouraging exploration of books and reading not only to nurture their talents but also to encourage curiosity, prompting them to ask questions and seek answers.

Her Excellency Shaikha Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, stressed that the Foundation is committed to developing generations that are both conscious and driven by human values. “Through these initiatives, we look forward to creating a positive environment for children that blends learning with fun, encouraging them to adopt behaviours that will help them become effective members of society,” Al Mansouri said.

This initiative is part of the Foundation's ongoing efforts to strengthen the values of tolerance and acceptance, spread positive principles, boost children's self-confidence, and combat bullying. It aims to nurture a generation that thrives in both psychological and social well-being by teaching children proper behaviours, fostering a healthy educational environment, and promoting modern educational concepts—in line with the country’s vision to prepare future generations that are both conscious and responsible.









