13 Killed, 1 Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

KABUL (Pajhwok): The former Afghan ambassador in Berlin and the consul-general in Bonn resigned last week, when Australia appointed a special envoy to compensate the families of war crime in Afghanistan.

Also during the outgoing week, Japan and Kuwait announced nearly $8 million in fresh assistance to Afghanistan.

China renews support for peace reconstruction of Afghanistan

Qomi: Iran ready to complete unfinished healthcare projects in Afghanistan.

Two Afghan diplomats in Germany quit

Australia names envoy to compensate families of war crime victims

Japan, Kuwait announce $8m in aid to Afghanistan. Fitrat: Exchanges between Afghanistan, Tajikistan increase





Casualties

At least 13 people were killed and one injured in different incidents of violence across Afghanistan last week.

Two days ago, the Ministry of Interior said 10 worshippers had been killed as a result of an armed attack in northern Baghlan province.

UNAMA denounced the attack on a Sufi shirne in Nahrain district of the province and asked for a thourough investigation into the deadly incident.

Local officials in Khost say a child was killed in gunfire during a wedding ceremony. In Kandahar, robbers killed a young man, and in Samangan, one individual was stabbed to death and another injured.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

In the previous week, three people had been killed across the country.

Before the regime change in 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security personnel would be killed and maimed every week.

Ties with Tajikistan & Uzbekistan

HamdullahFitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said the caretaker government sought good relations with Tajikistan and recently there had been an increase in exchanges between the two countries.

Uzbekistan's newly appointed ambassador to Afghanistan OybekUsmanov presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Peacefull Afghanistan beneficial for all

China's Special Envoy YueXiaoyong said his country did not interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs and continueds to support the Kabul's peace and reconstruction efforts.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, stated peace in Afghanistan is wan the interest of both regional countries and the world at large.

Stanikzai urged the international community and global organisations to cooperate comprehensively with the caretaker government based on the Doha Agreement.

According to reports, Xiaoyong, emphasised the important role of neighboring countries in maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan during his meeting with Afghan officials and Pakistani diplomats.

The discussions focused on strengthening relations between Afghanistan and its neighbours for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Qomi meets Afghan, foreign officials

Iran's Ambassador and Special Representative Hassan KazemiQomi met Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Maulvi Abdul Kabir.

Qomi briefed MaulviKabir on Iran's plan to transfer Afghan prisoners to their homeland. Iran sought to expand political, economic and cultural ties and cooperation with Afghanistan, the ambassador said.

He announced Tehran was working to provide Afghanistan with access to free water via the activation and expansion of the Chabahar port.

According to him, Iran is ready to complete unfinished health projects in Afghanistan and is looking to start construction and academic projects at Afghan universities.

Qomi also met Defence Minister Maulvi Mohammad Yaqoob Muhajid on strengthening friendly relations, good neighborliness, border cooperation and issues of Afghan immigrants. They emphasised their readiness to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Qomi has said during a meeting with UNAMA's Deputy Political Representative Georgette Gagnon that Tehran supported every constructive initiative of the international community for stabilising Afghanistan.

He also met separately the ambassadors of Japan and Uzbekistan. During the meetings, discussions were held regarding the upcoming Doha conference and the role of the international community in addressing Afghanistan's challenges.

Ex-Afghan diplomats in Germany resign

The Afghan ambassador in Berlin, appointed by the former government, and the consul-general in Bonn city resigned their jobs last week.

They stated, considering the current situation, they were resigning their positions in light of the host country's political stance and demands. However, neither the IEA nor Germany has commented yet on the matter.

MoFA says the services of Afghan diplomatic missions in London, Belgium, Berlin, Bonn, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Canada and Australia are unacceptable due to their lack of coordination with Kabul.

Australia appoints enovy

The Australian government appointed Justice McColl as the Afghanistan Inquiry Compensation advocate.

The Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry report contained 15 recommendations to pay compensation to victims and their families, where there was credible information involving allegations of property damage, assault or unlawful killing, by ADF members on operations in Afghanistan during the period 2005-2016, without awaiting the establishment of criminal liability.

Justice McColl comes to the role following a distinguished career in the legal profession and sustained commitment to the service of the law and to the judiciary.

She will review claims for compensation referred by the Chief of the Defence Force, and make recommendations on the payment of compensation under the criteria set out in the regulation.

Continuation of aid

According to reports, Kuwait pledged to donate $500,000 to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Assistance Fund. Japan also allocated $7.3 million to assist those affected by natural disasters and climate change in Afghanistan.

