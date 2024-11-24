Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 15 People In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- At least 15 people were killed in Israeli on several Lebanese cities Sunday, said Lebanon's National News Agency.

The Agency noted that some four people were killed in the city of Nabatieh, and five others were killed in an targeting the town of Romine in southern Lebanon.

Two people were killed in a raid carried out by an occupation drone on the town of Zifta, one person was killed in a raid on the village of Kafr Melki, and three people were killed in a raid on the village of Deir Qanoun.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing daily military confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces, causing great human and material losses. (end)

