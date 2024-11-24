UK looks for new EU speaker as prime minister targets to rebuild bonds with Europe

(MENAFN) The UK has begun a search for a new EU speaker as British Premier Keir Starmer moves to rebuild Britain’s bonds with Europe, based on media reports on Saturday.



The Cabinet Office is opening the position, which will perform as the principal adviser to Starmer as well as for European Union Relations Nick Thomas-Symonds.



The successful applicant will serve as an ambassador for all UK connections with the EU, including future renewal discussions on the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) in the upcoming year.



Labelled as critical to delivering an "EU reset" and advising on global economic problems, the speaker will also symbolize the premier throughout talks with the bloc.



Starmer has made rebuilding bonds with the EU a priority since taking office, encountering main European presidents, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Leader Emmanuel Macron.



The President of the Labour Party also welcomed the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire in the previous month, gathering 50 presidents all over the region.



Acknowledging issues in mending ties, Starmer has raised a "constructive" approach to discussions, shifting his government from previous strategies.

