TikTok CEO contacts billionaire Musk for details on Trump presidency

(MENAFN) TikTok CEO Shou Chew has reportedly been seeking guidance from Elon Musk about the upcoming second term of President-elect Trump. Musk, who endorsed Trump last summer, has maintained a close relationship with him, even staying at Mar-a-Lago post-election and participating in calls with global leaders like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



According to the Wall Street Journal, Chew has reached out to Musk multiple times, asking him about the new administration and Trump’s potential tech policies, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.



TikTok is suing the Biden administration, citing the First Amendment, over a new law signed by President Biden that would ban the social media platform in the U.S. if China-owned ByteDance doesn’t divest by January. The law addresses security concerns over the Chinese government having access to U.S. user information and influence over the popular app.



ByteDance executives had also reached out to Vice President Kamala Harris’ team before the election, according to the Journal. During his presidency, Trump signed an executive order to ban TikTok in the U.S. but has shifted his position during the campaign, telling CNBC earlier this year that Congress should "make that decision, because it’s a tough decision to make."

