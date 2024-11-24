Kim Jong-Un Declares Immutability Of Washington's Hostile Policy Towards Pyongyang
11/24/2024 1:44:41 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Negotiations with the United States at various levels have only
highlighted the persistence of Washington's hostile policy towards
Pyongyang, Azernews reports.
This was stated by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the
opening of an arms exhibition in Pyongyang, as quoted by the Korean
Central News Agency.
"In our negotiations with the United States, we went as far as
possible, but the outcomes only reinforced the belief that the
superpower is not interested in peaceful coexistence," Kim Jong-un
said. "Instead, it has demonstrated a constant, hostile, and
aggressive policy, coupled with a consistent reliance on
force."
He added, "The current emergency situation on the Korean
Peninsula is in no way the result of any misunderstanding on the
other side."
Kim Jong-un and former U.S. President Donald Trump held several
high-profile meetings aimed at reducing tensions on the peninsula.
Their second summit in Hanoi in 2019, which focused on
denuclearization, ended without an agreement, deepening skepticism
about the viability of negotiations. Despite earlier optimism,
these talks ultimately failed to produce lasting results, and North
Korea has continued to advance its nuclear and missile
programs.
The remarks from Kim Jong-un come amid rising tensions in the
region. North Korea has conducted multiple missile tests in recent
months, while the U.S. continues to impose sanctions, and
international efforts to restart talks have largely stalled. Kim's
comments suggest that Pyongyang is increasingly resolute in its
stance, viewing Washington's actions as evidence that diplomacy has
been ineffective.
