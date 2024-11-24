Kim Jong-Un Declares Immutability Of Washington's Hostile Policy Towards Pyongyang

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Negotiations with the United States at various levels have only highlighted the persistence of Washington's hostile policy towards Pyongyang, Azernews reports.

This was stated by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the opening of an arms in Pyongyang, as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency.

"In our negotiations with the United States, we went as far as possible, but the outcomes only reinforced the belief that the superpower is not interested in peaceful coexistence," Kim Jong-un said. "Instead, it has demonstrated a constant, hostile, and aggressive policy, coupled with a consistent reliance on force."

He added, "The current emergency situation on the Korean Peninsula is in no way the result of any misunderstanding on the other side."

Kim Jong-un and former U.S. President Donald Trump held several high-profile meetings aimed at reducing tensions on the peninsula. Their second summit in Hanoi in 2019, which focused on denuclearization, ended without an agreement, deepening skepticism about the viability of negotiations. Despite earlier optimism, these talks ultimately failed to produce lasting results, and North Korea has continued to advance its nuclear and missile programs.

The remarks from Kim Jong-un come amid rising tensions in the region. North Korea has conducted multiple missile tests in recent months, while the U.S. continues to impose sanctions, and international efforts to restart talks have largely stalled. Kim's comments suggest that Pyongyang is increasingly resolute in its stance, viewing Washington's actions as evidence that diplomacy has been ineffective.