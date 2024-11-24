Renowned Dancer Farid Kazakov Joins Jury Of Istanbul Autumn Festival

Renowned Azerbaijani and Russian dancer Farid Kazakov has joined the jury of the international festival competition "Istanbul Autumn Festival", the dancer told Azernews .

The International Festival-competition "Istanbul Autumn Festival" gathered talented participants from various countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, etc.

In his opening speech, Farid Kazakov emphasized the importance of international cultural cooperation between countries and spoke about the rich creative heritage of Azerbaijan and the readiness of its representatives to help uncover and develop new talents.

"Every time I represent Azerbaijan on the international stage, I feel a sense of pride! Sharing about our rich history, cultural and creative heritage is a pleasure! Evaluating international competitions of such scale is always a great responsibility, and doing so while representing my country is twice as important," the dancer said.

"In the new season, I received an offer to open an international academy of gymnastics and dance in my name in Istanbul, as well as to cooperate with one of the best Turkish artistic gymnastics schools, 'Elita Gymnastik Sport Club,' directed by Aytan Rustamova, a compatriot from Azerbaijan, where I have already been able to implement many of my productions, including Azerbaijani works to the music of Gara Garayev, Shovkat Alakbarova, Arif Malikov, and other luminaries of our art. I am glad to now be a connecting link between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the field of gymnastics and dance," he added.

The organizers of the competition noted the high professionalism of the jury members by awarding them with certificates of appreciation and commemorative prizes.

"I would like to share another joyful piece of news: at the end of the year, for the first time in Istanbul, the annual festival of Farid Kazakov will take place, which will also be the milestone 5th edition. Additionally, it now holds international status! My team and I are actively preparing for it and are ready to surprise all the residents of Turkiye with a vibrant international event," he concluded.

Farid Kazakov is a world champion in dance at the "World Dance Olympiad," three-time best soloist of Russia, holder of the global international award "Most Fashionable Awards," finalist of the international talent show "Central Asia's Got Talent," twice laureate of the national award of Azerbaijan.

In 2021, the dancer won the prize "Turkiye Zirve Odulleri" in Turkiye. He got the title the "Most Talented Dancer of Turkiye 2021".

Farid Kazakov is an honorary member and ambassador of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the European Cultural Association. The dancer is a graduate of the Baku Choreographic Academy and the Moscow State Institute of Culture.

He is a multiple winner and Grand Prix holder of international, all-Russian, and republican competitions.

Moreover, the dancer's name was added to the book dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.

