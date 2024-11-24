Renowned Dancer Farid Kazakov Joins Jury Of Istanbul Autumn Festival

Renowned Azerbaijani and Russian dancer Farid Kazakov has joined
the jury of the international festival competition "Istanbul Autumn
Festival", the dancer told Azernews .
The International Festival-competition "Istanbul Autumn
Festival" gathered talented participants from various countries,
including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,
Kyrgyzstan, Greece, etc.
In his opening speech, Farid Kazakov emphasized the importance
of international cultural cooperation between countries and spoke
about the rich creative heritage of Azerbaijan and the readiness of
its representatives to help uncover and develop new talents.
"Every time I represent Azerbaijan on the international stage, I
feel a sense of pride! Sharing about our rich history, cultural and
creative heritage is a pleasure! Evaluating international
competitions of such scale is always a great responsibility, and
doing so while representing my country is twice as important," the
dancer said.
"In the new season, I received an offer to open an international
academy of gymnastics and dance in my name in Istanbul, as well as
to cooperate with one of the best Turkish artistic gymnastics
schools, 'Elita Gymnastik Sport Club,' directed by Aytan Rustamova,
a compatriot from Azerbaijan, where I have already been able to
implement many of my productions, including Azerbaijani works to
the music of Gara Garayev, Shovkat Alakbarova, Arif Malikov, and
other luminaries of our art. I am glad to now be a connecting link
between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the field of gymnastics and
dance," he added.
The organizers of the competition noted the high professionalism
of the jury members by awarding them with certificates of
appreciation and commemorative prizes.
"I would like to share another joyful piece of news: at the end
of the year, for the first time in Istanbul, the annual festival of
Farid Kazakov will take place, which will also be the milestone 5th
edition. Additionally, it now holds international status! My team
and I are actively preparing for it and are ready to surprise all
the residents of Turkiye with a vibrant international event," he
concluded.
Farid Kazakov is a world champion in dance at the "World Dance
Olympiad," three-time best soloist of Russia, holder of the global
international award "Most Fashionable Awards," finalist of the
international talent show "Central Asia's Got Talent," twice
laureate of the national award of Azerbaijan.
In 2021, the dancer won the prize "Turkiye Zirve Odulleri" in
Turkiye. He got the title the "Most Talented Dancer of Turkiye
2021".
Farid Kazakov is an honorary member and ambassador of Azerbaijan
and Turkiye in the European Cultural Association. The dancer is a
graduate of the Baku Choreographic Academy and the Moscow State
Institute of Culture.
He is a multiple winner and Grand Prix holder of international,
all-Russian, and republican competitions.
Moreover, the dancer's name was added to the book dedicated to
Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.