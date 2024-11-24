Tokyo Begins To Develop Strategy For Development Of Military-Industrial Complex
11/24/2024 1:44:08 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese government has begun developing a new strategy for
the qualitative advancement of its military-industrial complex and
the expansion of arms exports, Azernews
reports.
According to officials, the further lifting of restrictions on
the supply of military equipment abroad is aimed at increasing the
sector's attractiveness for businesses, including small and
medium-sized enterprises. Documents outlining the new strategy are
expected to be published in 2025.
For a long time, Japan maintained a de facto ban on arms
exports, which made the country's Self-Defense Forces the only
client of its military-industrial complex. This severely limited
the size and attractiveness of the relevant market, leading many
companies to withdraw from it.
As a result, Japan now has extremely limited production
capacity, particularly in areas like ammunition. According to the
Nikkei economic newspaper, the country's reserves would last no
more than two months in the event of a large-scale military
conflict. Despite taking consistent steps in recent years to expand
its military industry and lift export restrictions, Japan's
presence in global defense markets remains extremely limited.
