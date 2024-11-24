Tensions Grow As World Perplexed By Nuclear Rampage

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
Recent developments in the Russo-Ukrainian war have raised
apocalyptic concerns worldwide. After green-lighting Ukraine to use
long-range missiles inside Russia and Moscow's change in its
nuclear doctrine, rumours spread in the media about the possibility
of World War III. The White House and President-elect Donald Trump
have not yet commented on the issue, but Trump's eldest son, Donald
Trump Jr.'s remarks have heightened concerns. trump Jr. noted that
the military-industrial complex seems intent on ensuring the onset
of World War III before his father has a chance to create peace and
save lives.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Dr Frank
Musmar shared his views on this already aggravated situation. He
noted that however, he rules out that the world will witness a
nuclear war, despite WWIII being nigh as the result of the
tension.
“Let me explain why. The news lately highlighted President
Biden's authorization to the Ukrainian military to use the system
known as ATACMS to help defend its forces in the Kursk region in
western Russia. The short-range ballistic missiles can strike
targets 190 miles away with a warhead containing about 375 pounds
of explosives but cannot travel as far as a cruise missile or
intercontinental ballistic missile. It is a tactical move to push
the Russian forces backward and force them to abandon more lands,”
he noted.
Dr Musmar pointed out that even Russian President Vladimir Putin
updated Russia's nuclear doctrine where Moscow will consider
aggression from any non-nuclear state – but with the participation
of a nuclear country – a joint attack on Russia; it is a tactical
use also showing the Kremlin could respond aggressively to
Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with American long-range
missiles.
“From the first day of this war, I said that this conflict would
be solved on a round table with an agreement implemented by the
party with the upper hand on the ground. Moreover, I expected that
this war would end even before knowing the election results in the
USA and whether Democrats or Republicans won the election because
the Ukrainians were exhausted, lost nearly 75% of their elite
forces, and had a problem recruiting more soldiers. Moreover,
financial support has exhausted the budgets of the USA and Europe,
making future support a challenge,” he added.
He said that accordingly, any peace plan will be based on the
line of demarcation between Russia and Ukraine that becomes like a
demilitarized zone, and each party (USA and Russia) is playing now
to decide the size of this buffer area based on the success of the
ground (Putin said that any peace deal must acknowledge the
territory Russia has taken).
“Moreover, the deal will guarantee that Ukraine retains its
independent sovereignty, and Russia will get the guarantee of
neutrality from Ukraine, which does not join NATO or some of these
allied institutions,” he opined.
As for the consequences in the case of Russia's resorting to the
nuclear bomb, the expert did not confirm it as serious saying that
Moscow is far more patient to choose this option.
In the end, he added that he believes it will be a year of peace
and deals and agreement. He underscored that President Trump is a
pragmatic man who seeks solutions through economic politics.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919132
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.