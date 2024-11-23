11 Killed In Israeli Air Strike On Beirut Building, 2 Killed In Tyre

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Nov 23 (Petra) -- Eleven people were killed and more than 25 Saturday morning when Israeli aircraft struck a residential building in the Basta area of central Beirut, according to the Lebanese Ministry.The said the casualties were expected to rise as rescue teams were digging into the rubble trying to find missing persons.A Lebanese security source said rescue and clearance efforts were proceeding slowly at the 8-storey building, where the raid caused a deep crater using bunker-busting bombs and nearby buildings were damaged.Israeli jets also launched a series of "devastating" strikes on Beirut's Southern Suburb, hitting the districts of Hadath, Shweifat and Amrosiyeh, after warning residents to evacuate, the source said.In South Lebanon, two people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the beach in the city of Tyre.A security source said Israeli jets launched successive raids between the towns of Kunin and Inatha, and also targeted Ansariyeh, adding that loud detonations by the Israeli army were reported in Khiyam as well as bombing of homes in Shama' and Tir Harfa.