Music City Guitar & Audio Experts Jamie Jackson And Todd Toddzilla Austin Launch Exciting New Chapter In Nashville

Jamie Jackson and Toddzilla are EXCITED to bring Nashville's newest music store to life!

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Music veterans Jamie Jackson and Todd Austin (affectionately known as "Toddzilla") are embarking on an exciting new chapter in their storied careers. On November 2, 2024, the duo officially opened Tone Central Station (1056 E. Trinity Lane, Suite #102), bringing decades of expertise, passion, and to the heart of Nashville's music scene.Jamie Jackson: The Gear Guru with GrooveWith over 20 years of experience in music retail, Jamie Jackson is a trusted authority on musical instruments in Nashville and Indianapolis. He has managed multiple Sam Ash Music locations, garnered numerous awards, and achieved unparalleled sales success. Jackson's reputation is built on his deep knowledge, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the music communities he serves.Toddzilla: Nashville's Go-To Guitar MasterTodd Austin, known universally as "Toddzilla," is a celebrated fixture in Nashville's music world. Famed for his electrifying guitar skills and charismatic stage presence, he is equally respected as an electric guitar specialist.With over 30 years in music retail, Toddzilla has become one of the most knowledgeable and approachable figures in the industry. His authenticity, talent, and extraordinary flair embody everything Nashville loves about its musicians, leaving a lasting mark on the city's musical landscape.A New Hub for Nashville's Music CommunityThe launch of Tone Central Station signals a fresh start for these two legends. Combining their unparalleled expertise, commitment to quality, and deep appreciation for Nashville's rich musical heritage, Jamie and Toddzilla have created a haven for musicians of all levels-professionals and hobbyists alike. This new venture is poised to further elevate Nashville's vibrant music scene.Stay tuned as they continue to inspire and empower the city's music community with their unique blend of knowledge, passion, and groove.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:Jamie Jackson / Todd "Toddzilla" AustinTone Central StationPhone: 615-490-8699Email: ...About Jamie Jackson and Todd Austin (Toddzilla):Jamie Jackson and Todd Austin are celebrated music retail veterans with a combined 50+ years of experience. Renowned for their expertise, authenticity, and lasting contributions to Nashville's music scene, the duo has earned their place as trusted icons in Music City.

