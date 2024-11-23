Boost your Customer Retention with Groweon CRM Software

(MENAFNEditorial) The average conversion rate of leads to sales is 2% to 5%; this can be attributed to the average rate of attracting new customers. It costs 7 times more to attract new customers than to retain the old ones. It is very crucial to retain old customers as they ensure the ultimate growth of any business. Building long-term relationships with customers should be the top priority in the long run of the business. Moving in the same direction, Groweon CRM software has helped businesses with innovative customer relationship tools to empower their customer inter-relations with the company. Let’s take a look at the ways in which Groweon CRM software helps businesses boost their customer retention.



Hearing it from the founder of Groweon, Mr. Shashi Narain, on how CRM software boosts your customer retention, “We believe in understanding the pain points within their sales processes and offering the best, most friendly solutions for their digital journey. Groweon CRM software empowers businesses to attract new clients and retain their old customers to build a relationship for long-term success in the business world.”



Track Customer Preferences



Tracking customers’ preferences helps businesses fulfil customers' future needs. Groweon CRM software helps employees collect and analyze customer preferences. By tracking the customer behaviour data, such as their purchase history and the kind of services they inquire about, the company can make better-informed decisions.



With the help of customer data, companies can suggest products and services that align with their interests, creating a more personalized shopping experience. When a company pays special attention to customers, it makes them feel understood, and they are likelier to stay and continue doing business with the brand. This approach will also help the company to know more about their future needs, which enhances loyalty.



Automate Follow-ups



AI automation enhances productivity and ultimately helps businesses streamline their operations. Their CRM software is the best tool for automating Follow-up communication. With the help of this, you can set a reminder to send follow-up messages or emails to connect to customers who haven’t interacted with the company for a while.



This automation helps businesses stay on top of customer interaction without much manual support for every single follow-up. Consistent interaction with customers, even after their purchase, can keep them updated about the brands and discounts, increase the chase of their coming back to you, and improve customer retention.



Categorization of Customers



Disturbing customers on the basis of their behaviour and preferences is an effective way of serving customers. Groweon CRM software allows companies to segment their customer based on their demographics, past purchases, or engagement levels. This categorization allows you to make more group-targeted and relevant marking strategies that resonate with each segment of the customer.



This CRM for customer retention helps employees create special offers and personalized discount offers for loyal customers. By delivering the right message to the right customers, the company can retain its customers and create a long-lasting relationship with them.



Better Customer Support



The customer expects a quick and effective resolution to their issues from their business. Groweon CRM tool allows the customer support team to track all the interactions related to a particular person in one place. This will help employees quickly access the customer's history when he or she reaches out with issues.

It is well known that customers value a company that offers fast, consistent, and effective support, ensuring complete customer satisfaction. Moreover, satisfied customers are likely to remain loyal to the company.



About the company



Groweon Digital Private Limited provides comprehensive CRM solutions for businesses, enabling 360-degree digitization and fostering growth in the digital era. The company’s mission is to help businesses improve their customer retention by making interaction with them more efficient, personalized, and impactful.



