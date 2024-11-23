EU Recalls Ambassador To Niger For Consultations Over Controversial Aid Delivery

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The European Union decided on Saturday to recall its ambassador to Niger for consultations following doubts raised by the ruling military council regarding the EU's method of delivering humanitarian aid in the country.

The EU stated that it had reviewed the statement issued by the transitional authorities in Niger, "which questions the way the EU Delegation managed the humanitarian aid provided to those affected by the severe floods" that recently struck the country, expressing its strong rejection of "the claims and justifications put forward by the transitional authorities."

The EU explained in a statement that, based on this, it had decided to recall its ambassador from Niamey for consultations in Brussels.

The EU emphasized its willingness to continue supporting the people of Niger amid the ongoing crisis, stressing that humanitarian aid is provided in a "neutral, impartial, and independent" manner, and that its implementation is carried out by United Nations agencies as well as international organizations and NGOs.

The statement reiterated that there should be no justification for using humanitarian aid for political purposes.

On Friday, Niger had accused the EU Ambassador of distributing 1.3 million euros (1.35 million dollars) in humanitarian aid to NGOs in the country without prior notification to the authorities. The government called for an audit of how these funds were managed.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its objection to the disbursement of these funds without coordination with the authorities. (end)

