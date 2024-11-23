Over 300 Wild Birds Rescued And Released In Western Afghanistan's Herat

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local officials of the interim in Herat province have announced the rescue and release of 318 wild birds of various species collected from the Friday in Injil district.

According to a statement, the birds were collected on Friday with the collaboration of experts from the Environmental Protection Department and the local command in Injil district, Herat province.

The statement detailed the species of rescued birds as follows: 250 geese, 26 mynas, 18 quails, 15 partridges, 3 falcons, and 6 other mynas.

The head of Herat's Environmental Protection Department emphasized the need to protect rare and endangered wildlife species. He urged the public to cooperate with the department in enforcing environmental laws.

He warned that hunting, transporting, trafficking, or trading in wildlife is prohibited, and legal actions will be taken against violators.

Previously, there have been reports of illegal hunting and trafficking of rare birds in various provinces across Afghanistan.

The illegal hunting and trafficking of rare animals and birds, such as those rescued in Herat, pose a severe threat to Afghanistan's biodiversity. Provinces like Badakhshan and Herat are particularly vulnerable due to the presence of endangered species, which are being targeted by hunters and smugglers.

To preserve these species and protect the environment, authorities need to strengthen enforcement of conservation laws, raise public awareness, and promote sustainable practices.

