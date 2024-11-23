Colapinto In Doubt For Las Vegas GP After Crashing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Las Vegas: Franco Colapinto escaped serious injury but was said to be uncertain of starting Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix after a heavy crash during qualifying on Friday.

The 21-year-old Argentine driver smacked a wall in his Williams during Q2 and was able to climb out of his badly-damaged car, before being transferred to the circuit medical centre.

He was pushing for a place in the top ten when he lost control at Turn 15 of the 'Sin City' circuit in slippery and cold conditions.

He will satart from 14th place on the grid if he is able to take part.

His car required a complete rebuild, the team's fifth in three Grands Prix, leaving them with an estimated bill of close to 10 million dollars in replacement parts.

"During qualifying, Franco sustained a significant impact, requiring a medical check up," Williams said in a statement.

"An impact of this magnitude is obviously significant and severe and he will need to be evaluated again tomorrow before we will know whether he is clear to race.

"Franco's health is all that matters and we are glad he is otherwise okay. We will provide further updates when we can."

Colapinto, who has made an impact since joining Williams mid-season, has been linked with a future move to other teams including RB and Audi.

