Turkmenistan, Tunisia Discuss Boosting Trade, Investment And Multilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Tunisia discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties across economic, cultural, and multilateral domains, Trend reports via Tunisia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad.

The discussions took place during a telephone conversation between Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti.

During the call, the sides focused on enhancing trade and economic cooperation, including increasing trade exchanges, promoting participation in exhibitions in both countries, and facilitating the exchange of business delegations. They also discussed opportunities to expand investment cooperation across various sectors.

Particular attention was paid to developing cultural and tourism ties, as well as strengthening the legal framework governing bilateral relations in order to broaden cooperation into new areas.

The ministers also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, reaffirming their commitment to continued coordination within multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to support efforts aimed at enhancing peace and security at both regional and global levels.

For reference, Tunisia has maintained diplomatic representation in Ashgabat, with the Tunisian ambassador presenting credentials to Turkmen authorities in July 2023.

On June 25, 2024, political consultations were held via videoconference between the foreign ministries of both countries, during which officials discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, and agriculture and emphasized the importance of strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations.

In August 2025, Tunisian representatives also participated in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), held in Turkmenistan's Avaza National Tourist Zone, which served as a platform for broader multilateral engagement and discussions on sustainable development and international cooperation.