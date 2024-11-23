Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 11/19/2024 - 11:00 AM EST - First Corp. : Announced results from the first hole of the 2024 East Extension diamond drilling program at its Springpole Project located in northwestern Ontario. Highlights from the initial drill hole SP24-007 in the Springpole East Extension target area include the following significant intercepts: 0.83 g/t Au and 8.02 g/t Ag over 52.50 m; 0.61 g/t Au and 4.66 g/t Ag over 46.50 m; 6.46 g/t Au and 34.87 g/t Ag over 1.10 m. First Mining Gold Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.14.

