Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/19/2024 - 10:06 AM EST - Aya & Silver Inc. : Reports additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths). In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level: hole DZG-SF-24-172 intercepted 2,165 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 21.0 meters (“m”), including 4,600 g/t Ag over 3.5m; hole DZG-SF-24-145 intercepted 4,645 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 6,703 g/t Ag over 2.0m; hole DZG-SF-24-272 intercepted 1,849 g/t Ag over 5.5m, including 3,894 g/t Ag over 2.5m. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $0.11 at $13.27.



MENAFN23112024000212011056ID1108917944