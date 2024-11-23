Alliancebernstein Out With New Platform

(MENAFN- Baystreet) AllianceBernstein L.P. (NYSE: AB) shares were flat Tuesday. The Nashville-based company, a leading global management firm, has launched the AB Tax Advantaged Balanced Direct portfolio, combining equities and municipal bonds into a core separately managed account.

AB will provide a multi-asset solution within a single account - custom tailored to client tax situation and risk preferences - to deliver benefits to investors. This includes automated tax loss harvesting across both and bonds in addition to AB Intelligent Rebalancing, which seeks to reduce the tax costs associated with rebalancing. Portfolios can be customized across asset-mix profiles including growth, balanced and income as well as a variety of indices.

AB brings experienced portfolio management, tax research, technology, and operational expertise to this solution as an industry leader with over $66B in municipals and $5B in equity direct indexing assets under management.

Today, the firm also launched AB Tax Advantaged Equity Direct Index and AB Tax Advantaged Strategic Research Balanced with Municipals, representing additions in equity-only direct indexing and tax managed active multi-asset portfolios, respectively. These products feature integrated technology aimed at delivering an industry-renowned client experience and enhanced after-tax returns.

AB shares kicked off the Tuesday session up only one cent to $36.65.

