Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/20/2024 - 10:42 AM EST - Cartier Resources Inc. : Reports high-grade results in the Portal sector at its 100%-owned East Cadillac property. The latter is located 45 km east of the Val-d'Or camp. Highlights: The drill holes intersected: An intersection grading 241.0 g/t Au over 0.6 m included within 35.3 g/t Au over 4.4 m, 250 m north of the Portal Zone; Intersections grading 13.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m included within 4.7 g/t Au over 4.5 m and 5.9g/tAu over 1.5 m, situated several meters from the Portal exploration ramp. Cartier Resources Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.10.



