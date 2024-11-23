Stocks In Play

Date
11/23/2024 6:42:00 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/20/2024 - 10:42 AM EST - Cartier Resources Inc. : Reports high-grade Gold results in the Portal sector at its 100%-owned East Cadillac property. The latter is located 45 km east of the Val-d'Or mining camp. Highlights: The drill holes intersected: An intersection grading 241.0 g/t Au over 0.6 m included within 35.3 g/t Au over 4.4 m, 250 m north of the Portal gold Zone; Intersections grading 13.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m included within 4.7 g/t Au over 4.5 m and 5.9g/tAu over 1.5 m, situated several meters from the Portal exploration ramp. Cartier Resources Inc.
shares V are trading unchanged at $0.10.
MENAFN23112024000212011056ID1108917934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.