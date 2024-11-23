Wednesday's Popular Stock Trades

(MENAFN- Baystreet) After false rumors circulated about (NOK) on a lost deal, watch for shares to rebound today. NOK stock peaked at nearly $5.00 last month. It traded below $4.00 yesterday before closing at $4.15.

T-Mobile (TMUS) refuted an analyst's speculation that it would stop buying equipment from Nokia. After markets closed on Tuesday, T-Mobile said it has no plans to stop working with Nokia.

Stellantis (STLA), whose shares have yet to bottom, is unveiling a new multi-energy for its trucks. The firm needs a design that resonates with its customers. The stock trades at a P/E of 2.8 times.

Super Micro (SMCI) jumped by over 30% to close at $28.27. Though shares are flat for the year and down 40.8% in the last month, the firm is a speculative trade. It only needs its newly hired auditor, BDO, to sign off on its financial filing. BDO is the sixth largest accounting firm.

Tesla (TSLA), whose shares are up by 58.1% in the last month, enjoys a $1.11 trillion market capitalization. CEO Elon Musk's support for Trump paid off. Markets expect Tesla to benefit from regulatory changes and rules that will help the EV giant thrive. Conversely, its competitors like Lucid Motors (LCID), Vinfast (VFS), and Rivian (RIVN) will struggle.

