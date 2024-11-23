Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 11/22/2024 - 10:20 AM EST - Frequency Exchange Corp. : Announced former NHL star, Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee and President of the Boston Bruins Cam Neely will be joining its Advisory Board, to play a strategic role as the Company enters its next phase of growth. Frequency Exchange Corp. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.17.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.