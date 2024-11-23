Watch These Biggest Moving Stocks: Amentum, Deere, Vistra, And Constellation Energy

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Amentum Holdings (AMTM), which fell from $34 to below $22, bounced back yesterday. It gained 10.5% after analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on AMTM stock with an outperform rating.

The analyst called the stock under-covered and undervalued. It believes that the stock is 30% discounted to its service peers.

Deere (DE) added 8.05% yesterday after posting Q4/2024 results. The equipment firm earned $4.55 a share. Revenue fell by 27.7% Y/Y to $11.14 billion. The firm may raise its dividend after the firm benefited from the strong U.S. currency.

Vistra (VST) added 7.75% on Thursday and could close at a new high again today. The firm posted Q3 revenue of $6.28 billion, up by 53.9% Y/Y in Q3. VST stock continued its uptrend since the report, which it posted on Nov. 7, 2024.

Constellation Energy (CEG) is trying to break its downtrend. The stock has strong buying support at the $225 level. Despite the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruling against it to have a co-location arrangement with Amazon (AMZN), the firm will still pursue deals. Data centers have a high energy demand, which this firm may supply.

Investors may consider Exelon (EXC), AEP (AEP), Talen (TLN), and American Electric Power (AEP).

