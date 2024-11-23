Watch These Biggest Moving Stocks: Amentum, Deere, Vistra, And Constellation Energy
Date
11/23/2024 6:41:44 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Amentum Holdings (AMTM), which fell from $34 to below $22, bounced back yesterday. It gained 10.5% after analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on AMTM stock with an outperform rating.
The analyst called the stock under-covered and undervalued. It believes that the stock is 30% discounted to its government service peers.
Deere (DE) added 8.05% yesterday after posting Q4/2024 results. The Farm equipment firm earned $4.55 a share. Revenue fell by 27.7% Y/Y to $11.14 billion. The firm may raise its dividend after the firm benefited from the strong U.S. currency.
Vistra energy (VST) added 7.75% on Thursday and could close at a new high again today. The firm posted Q3 revenue of $6.28 billion, up by 53.9% Y/Y in Q3. VST stock continued its uptrend since the report, which it posted on Nov. 7, 2024.
Constellation Energy (CEG) is trying to break its downtrend. The stock has strong buying support at the $225 level. Despite the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruling against it to have a co-location arrangement with Amazon (AMZN), the firm will still pursue deals. Data centers have a high energy demand, which this firm may supply.
Investors may consider Exelon (EXC), AEP (AEP), Talen (TLN), and American Electric Power (AEP).
MENAFN23112024000212011056ID1108917887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.