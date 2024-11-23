Hisham Talaat Moustafa Proposes Establishment Of Tourism Development Council

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO of Talaat Mostafa Group (TMG), has proposed the formation of a national council for development, whose decisions would be binding on all relevant authorities. He also suggested hiring an international consultant to develop a comprehensive vision for advancing the tourism sector.

This proposal came during a meeting on Monday between Prime Mostafa Madbouly and several tourism investors to discuss efforts to boost the tourism sector and explore ways to develop its various aspects.

Moustafa highlighted Egypt's promising tourism potential, which positions it to achieve a target of 30 million tourists annually. He emphasized that the tourism sector experienced a rise in occupancy rates.

Moustafa called for a plan to increase the number of hotel rooms by approximately 500,000 over the next ten years, linking the support provided to investors to the foreign currency they bring into the Egyptian economy.

He stressed the importance of maximizing tourist spending by raising the standards of hotel rooms and services. He cited several indicators that demonstrate the feasibility of achieving this goal, given current spending rates, especially in the Northwest Coast.

Moustafa emphasized the need to expedite and streamline procedures for visiting tourists at Egyptian airports. He also suggested developing a marketing plan through a specialized company to promote Egyptian tourism, particularly given the country's unique location and tourism products.



