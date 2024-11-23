(MENAFN) A Russian Msta-B self-propelled howitzer reportedly destroyed a Ukrainian drone crew hiding in an abandoned building in Kherson, according to a Wednesday statement from Moscow’s Defense Ministry. The incident was captured in a released by the military, which highlights ongoing battles in the Kakhovka district near the now-abandoned Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.



Earlier this week, the Russian shared another video, showing a D-30 artillery gun targeting a mortar position on the river’s right bank. The Dnieper River acts as a natural divide between areas controlled by Russia and Ukraine, limiting direct confrontations and land seizures by either side. On other fronts, Russian forces are reportedly advancing quickly.



Ukrainskaya Pravda also published an investigation revealing the difficulties of cross-river operations. It detailed Ukraine’s struggle to hold the village of Krynky, which lies 20 km west of the Kakhovka dam. The village had been under Ukrainian control since last autumn, but forces fully withdrew by July after initial attempts to secure it failed. The amphibious operation had been backed by Britain, which trained Ukrainian marines, but the mission faced significant challenges, including inadequate artillery and logistical support. The report further corroborates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s March remarks, where he accused Ukraine of sending soldiers to be “slaughtered” in Krynky, with Ukrainian media previously claiming over 700 troops went missing in the area.



