(MENAFN) A recent Gallup survey reveals that a majority of Ukrainians now favor negotiating a swift end to the war with Russia. According to the report published Tuesday, 52% of respondents believe peace talks should be pursued immediately, marking a significant increase from 27% in 2023 and just 22% in 2022. The shift in public opinion reflects growing frustration with the prolonged conflict and its toll on Ukrainian society.



Support for continuing military action until a decisive victory has diminished over time. In February 2022, 73% of Ukrainians supported ongoing hostilities, but by 2023, this figure dropped to 63%, and further decreased to 38% in 2024. Many Ukrainians are reconsidering their stance as the conflict drags on and as military setbacks mount.



Of those advocating for peace talks, 52% believe that Ukraine should consider territorial concessions in negotiations. Gallup noted that this shift in priorities is due to mounting hardships and increasing concerns over future international backing, particularly with the election of US President-elect Donald Trump, whose foreign policy could change the dynamics of support for Ukraine.



On the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly expressed readiness for negotiations, suggesting a framework based on the 2022 Istanbul agreements, which proposed Ukraine adopting a neutral status and restricting foreign weapons on its soil. However, Russia also emphasizes that any new talks must reflect the current realities on the battlefield, where Russian forces have made advances. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the conflict persists because Ukraine has rejected dialogue, framing the war as part of a larger struggle instigated by Western countries against Russia.



