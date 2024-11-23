Seven Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Katra
Date
11/23/2024 2:08:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least seven people were injured in a road accident at Myari bridge in Karta area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Officials said that a bus bearing registration number JK-02BB- 2577 on its way from Katra towards Jammu turned turtle at Myari bridge resulting injuries to seven people.
ADVERTISEMENT
All the injured were immediately shifted to CHC Katra for treatment, reported news agency GNS.
ADVERTISEMENT
The injured persons have been identified as Darshana Devi wife of Bansi lal (45) resident of Serli Katra, Kanta Devi(62) wife of Krishan Chand resident of Serli Katra, Sudesh Kumari(62) w/o Gyan Chand resident of Serli Katra, Manisha Devi(27) daughter of Balbir Singh resident of Maghal Katra, Radhika(23) daughter of Bishan Dass resident of Kadmal Katra(23), Jugal son of Bansi lal resident of Serli Katra and Rani Devi(42) wife of Lt Chand resident of Serli Katra.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
Read Also
Preventing Teenagers From Driving Recklessly
Why are Our Roads Becoming Death Traps?
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23112024000215011059ID1108916741
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.