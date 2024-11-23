Seven Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Katra

Officials said that a bus bearing registration number JK-02BB- 2577 on its way from Katra towards Jammu turned turtle at Myari bridge resulting injuries to seven people.

All the injured were immediately shifted to CHC Katra for treatment, reported news agency GNS.

The injured persons have been identified as Darshana Devi wife of Bansi lal (45) resident of Serli Katra, Kanta Devi(62) wife of Krishan Chand resident of Serli Katra, Sudesh Kumari(62) w/o Gyan Chand resident of Serli Katra, Manisha Devi(27) daughter of Balbir Singh resident of Maghal Katra, Radhika(23) daughter of Bishan Dass resident of Kadmal Katra(23), Jugal son of Bansi lal resident of Serli Katra and Rani Devi(42) wife of Lt Chand resident of Serli Katra.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

