Russia Deploys 6 Missile Carriers To Black Sea With Total Volley Of Up To 23 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are 6 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr missiles.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on 23.11.2024 on .

“There are 20 enemy ships in the Black Sea, of which 6 are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 23 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.

In addition, during the day, 6 ships sailed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 6 ships sailed to the Azov Sea, none of which were sailing from the Bosphorus. No enemy ships moved to the Black Sea through the Kerch Strait.

Russia keeps five Kalibr missile carriers in

As reported by Ukrinform, the USS George Washington aircraft carrier arrived at the Yokosuka Self-Defense Force base at the entrance to Tokyo Bay for a permanent forward deployment.

Photo is for illustrative purposes only