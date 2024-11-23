Qatar Beat India In 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi: The Qatari national team defeated India (69-53) in their match that took place Friday at the "Nehru" Hall in the second qualifiers of Group Five qualifying for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup finals, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia.

The results of the four quarters were (17-14, 19-17, 14-8, 19-14) in favor of the Qatari national team.

The match witnessed the brilliance of the Qatari national team trio Tyler Harris, Mike Lewis and Babacar Dieng, as Tyler and Mike scored 17 points each, while Babacar scored 13 points, as the trio played major roles in controlling the match and achieving the first victory in the qualifiers under the leadership of the new Turkish coach Hakan Demir.

In the same group, Iran defeated Kazakhstan (20-0) in the match that was scheduled between them in Tehran Friday, due to the absence of the guest team.

With this victory, Qatar raised their score to 4 points in third place, behind Iran and Kazakhstan, while India remained with 3 points in fourth and last place.

Qatar are scheduled to play their second match in the second round of the qualifiers against Iran next Monday evening at Al Gharafa Hall in Doha.