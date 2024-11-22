Crypto Market Cap Hits Record $3.4 Trillion
Date
11/22/2024 3:21:19 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The global market capitalization of the %Cryptocurrency sector has reached a record $3.4 trillion U.S. as the price of %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) approaches $100,000 U.S.
The market capitalization of crypto has risen 4.5% in the last 24 hours as the price of bitcoin rose above $99,000 U.S. for the first time. Bitcoin accounts for 56% of crypto’s market cap.
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. recorded more than $1 billion U.S. in net inflows on Nov. 21 amid an ongoing rally in digital coins and tokens.
However, the rise in crypto’s market cap to an all-time high is not due solely to Bitcoin.
Ethereum’s (ETH) price has risen nearly 9% in the last 24 hours, boosting indexes that track the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.
Solana’s (SOL) price has increased 8% in the last day, hitting a record high above $260 U.S. amid continued usage of the blockchain for trading.
And the price of %Cardano (CRYPTO: $ADA) has gained 12% in 24 hours, the second-most gains among major cryptocurrencies after XRP (XRP), whose price has jumped 25% higher.
Traders and retail investors are bidding up cryptocurrencies amid bullish hopes for a crypto-friendly Donald Trump presidency.
News that Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has resigned is also boosting crypto prices. Gensler was a fierce opponent of cryptocurrencies.
Analysts and investors are now watching to see when Bitcoin will break above the key threshold of $100,00 U.S. for the first time.
Bitcoin’s price has risen 120% this year.
MENAFN22112024007606016353ID1108916000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.