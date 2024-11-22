Crypto Market Cap Hits Record $3.4 Trillion

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The global capitalization of the %Cryptocurrency sector has reached a record $3.4 trillion U.S. as the price of %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) approaches $100,000 U.S.

The market capitalization of has risen 4.5% in the last 24 hours as the price of rose above $99,000 U.S. for the first time. accounts for 56% of crypto’s market cap.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. recorded more than $1 billion U.S. in net inflows on Nov. 21 amid an ongoing rally in digital coins and tokens.

However, the rise in crypto’s market cap to an all-time high is not due solely to Bitcoin.

Ethereum’s (ETH) price has risen nearly 9% in the last 24 hours, boosting indexes that track the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Solana’s (SOL) price has increased 8% in the last day, hitting a record high above $260 U.S. amid continued usage of the blockchain for trading.

And the price of %Cardano (CRYPTO: $ADA) has gained 12% in 24 hours, the second-most gains among major cryptocurrencies after XRP (XRP), whose price has jumped 25% higher.

Traders and retail investors are bidding up cryptocurrencies amid bullish hopes for a crypto-friendly Donald Trump presidency.

News that Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has resigned is also boosting crypto prices. Gensler was a fierce opponent of cryptocurrencies.

Analysts and investors are now watching to see when Bitcoin will break above the key threshold of $100,00 U.S. for the first time.

Bitcoin’s price has risen 120% this year.