Oldest Brazilian Nuclear Reactor Secures $561M Upgrade, 20-Year Extension

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's nuclear sector received a significant boost recently. The Eletronuclear company obtained a 20-year license extension for its Angra 1 nuclear power plant.



This decision ensures the plant's operation until December 2044. The National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN) granted this approval on November 21, 2024.



Eletronuclear plans to invest R$ 3.2 billion ($560 million) in the between 2023 and 2027. The company will distribute this over five years.



They will spend R$ 720 million ($126 million) annually from 2023 to 2026. The final R$ 320 million ($56 million) will be invested in 2027.



The license extension process for Angra 1 began in 2019. Eletronuclear formed a dedicated team to meet regulatory requirements. They also planned a complete modernization of the facility.







This effort aims to ensure the plant's safe and efficient operation for an extended period. Angra 1 has been a crucial part of Brazil's energy infrastructure since 1985.



It uses a pressurized water reactor (PWR), the most common type worldwide. The plant generates 640 megawatts of power. This output can supply electricity to a city of 2 million people.

A Milestone for Brazil's Nuclear Energy

The plant's performance has been impressive in recent years. In 2023, Angr 1 produced 4.78 million megawatt-hours of electricity. Its load factor over the past five years averaged 88.24%.



However, this high efficiency equates to operating at full capacity for 322 days per year. Eletronuclear's president, Raul Lycurgo, celebrated this achievement.



He compared Angra 1 to similar U.S. plants that have received approval to operate for up to 80 years. Lycurgo praised his technical team's efforts over the past five years.



This license extension marks a significant milestone for Eletronuclear. The company is also working on restarting the construction of Angra 3. This project depends on a decision from the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE).



Brazil's nuclear energy program faces challenges and opportunities. The high cost of building and completing new plants is a concern.



However, nuclear power offers a stable, clean energy source. It complements intermittent renewable sources in Brazil's energy mix. The country's energy strategy must balance various factors.



In addition, these include cost, environmental impact, and energy security. Nuclear power's role in this strategy remains a topic of ongoing debate and analysis.



Angra 1's license extension demonstrates Brazil's commitment to nuclear energy. It also showcases Eletronuclear 's technical expertise. The company has developed its capabilities since acquiring the plant from Westinghouse decades ago.



This development positions Brazil as a significant player in the global nuclear energy sector. It reflects the country's growing technological prowess and energy ambitions. The coming years will reveal how this investment shapes Brazil's energy landscape.

