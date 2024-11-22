Shmyhal Meets With Czech Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský have discussed the issues of military support, Ukraine's reconstruction and European integration.

That is according to the Ukrainian portal, Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting with the Czech minister in Kyiv, Shmyhal noted the active development of bilateral cooperation, especially the positive impact of intergovernmental consultations on defense cooperation, and suggested holding the third meeting of the next year.

The Prime Minister thanked the Czech Republic for its initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition.“The initiative is working. We have a good pace of supply,” he said.

Shmyhal also voiced urgent needs for weapons and emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The parties also discussed the implementation of reforms to bring Ukraine closer to the EU.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine appreciates the support provided in the areas of finance, demining and reconstruction.“The Czech Republic is helping to restore hospitals and critical infrastructure and has taken patronage of the Dnipropetrovsk region,” the head of the Ukrainian government said in this regard.

He thanked the government and people of the Czech Republic for their support for Ukraine during Russia's full-scale aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský arrived in Kyiv on November 22.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers