Sean Zam Named Head Of Sales And Marketing At GC Biopharma USA

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma USA, the commercial operations and distribution company of GC Biopharma, has announced the appointment of veteran, Sean Zam, to its senior leadership team as Head of Sales and Marketing. He comes to GC Biopharma USA with a wealth of experience in the industry, including extensive experience in plasma therapeutics. Sean has a proven track record of growing business and building lasting partnerships for companies such as Grifols, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer.

Lisa Betts, Chief Operating Officer at GC Biopharma USA, says the following about Sean: "He's everything we'd hoped to find in a sales and marketing leader. He's authentic, earnest, experienced, and passionate about the IG industry. His core values align perfectly with the unique leadership team we are building."

Sean shares his excitement: "When I joined the GC Biopharma USA leadership team, I was inspired by how differently they approach the business. It's not just about business; it's about relationships and the communities they serve. It was something I knew I wanted to be a part of."

He adds: "I'm always struck by the strength and resourcefulness of patients who take the initiative to find answers, especially those living with rare diseases. It propels me to push harder. That's partly why I joined this growing team. It's a great opportunity to have a real impact."

Sean Zam's appointment further contributes to GC's vision of establishing excellence within its US-based operations.

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma USA, headquartered in Teaneck, NJ, established its sales, marketing, and business operations in 2018 to serve customers and patients throughout the US. Our foundation is built on the expertise of our parent company GC Biopharma, a leading biopharmaceutical company delivering plasma therapies and vaccines worldwide for more than 50 years. With GC Biopharma USA, GC Biopharma will further extend its footprint, bringing its expertise and legacy to the US.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that express the current beliefs and expectations of the management at GC Biopharma and GC Biopharma USA. Such views do not represent any guarantee by either entity or its government of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. GC Biopharma and GC Biopharma USA undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements they may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

