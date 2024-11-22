Safari West Temporarily Closed Due To Storm Conditions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Safari West Ensures Animal Safety and Prepares to Reopen Following Severe Weather

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safari West is temporarily closed to the public due to severe weather conditions impacting Porter Creek Road. Despite these challenges, we are deeply grateful to share that our animals are safe, well-cared for, and in good health.

Our dedicated animal care team has been working tirelessly throughout the storm, exercising extreme caution to ensure the safety and comfort of every animal. We are profoundly thankful for their hard work and commitment during this time.

As Thanksgiving approaches, we are reminded of our many blessings-our incredible animals, our dedicated team, and the unwavering support of our guests and friends. We are happy to share that our Thanksgiving dinner at Safari West is still scheduled, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as conditions improve.

We anticipate reopening tomorrow, Saturday, November 23rd, as the forecast calls for light showers and clearing. We look forward to welcoming guests back to Safari West to experience its wonders.

We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!

