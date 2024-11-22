GM's Drive Toward Zero Emissions
Date
11/22/2024 2:00:32 PM
In this episode of ESG Talk, Mandi McReynolds welcomes Kristen Siemen, former chief sustainability officer at General Motors to the show. Listen in as they discuss how one of the world's largest automakers is integrating electrification, sustainability, and innovation into its culture.
This episode was recorded prior to Siemen's departure from GM.
