DALLAS, November 22, 2024 /3BL/ - Paul Quinn College, the originator of the Urban Work College model and the only minority-serving, federally recognized Work College in America, has received a $1.5 million grant from T.D. Jakes Foundation (TDJF), in partnership with (NYSE: WFC). This grant will support the creation of an innovative model and the planning of a companion mixed-use community on the Paul Quinn campus.

“This is so much more than a traditional project or campus housing development-it's a statement about what higher education can be for all of us – those who attend our schools and those who do not,” said Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College.“We are building a city within our campus walls. It will be a community that inspires, innovates, and invests in its people. This will only be possible due to the vision of our partners at T.D. Jakes Foundation and Wells Fargo. And for that, we are incredibly grateful.”

The grant will launch a dynamic campus housing initiative that will eventually be accompanied by a larger mixed-use development that includes student and family housing, retail and restaurant spaces, parks, outdoor meeting areas, and classroom facilities-all designed to serve both the campus and the surrounding community. This groundbreaking project will expand Paul Quinn's student housing capacity by 300 percent as Paul Quinn seeks to meet the needs of a growing student body.

“We are proud to support Paul Quinn College in their mission to create a transformative and sustainable campus environment that addresses critical needs like housing, transportation, and food security for students,” said Kelley Cornish, CEO and President, T.D. Jakes Foundation.“This $1.5 million grant will lay the groundwork for an innovative mixed-use development that not only provides essential services and resources but also strengthens the college's long-term vision for community impact. We believe this project will have a profound impact on student success and well-being, empowering them to focus on their education and future.”

The development will serve the immediate Paul Quinn College community, including students and their families, the students and families of KIPP Oak Cliff Academy and Dallas Independent School District's Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III Global Preparatory Academy at Paul Quinn College, and the surrounding Highland Hills and Southern Dallas community.

“Having access to reliable, quality housing is an essential element for students so they can earn a degree, certification or improve their income and options long-term,” said Kristy Fercho, head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion at Wells Fargo.“Our work with the T.D. Jakes Foundation and Paul Quinn College on the vision for a new mixed-use development supports our broader commitment to providing increased access to quality, affordable housing for individuals historically underserved in the market.”

Wells Fargo continues to build on its relationship with Paul Quinn College. The Wells Fargo Foundation donated $100,000 to help create scholarships for the school's Corporate Work Program, which provides workforce opportunities that allow students to develop the needed skills, habits, and experience to be competitive in the job market postgraduation while contributing toward the cost of their education. The program is part of Paul Quinn's commitment to eradicate generational poverty. Additional philanthropic funding helped establish an emergency housing fund to support housing year-round for students who may not have access to housing when class is not in session.

In 2024, through a collaboration between Wells Fargo and T.D. Jakes Foundation, Paul Quinn College received another $236,000 to fuel the Corporate Work Program and housing security funds. Wells Fargo has continued its relationship with the college and its students by partnering with the Corporate Work program to welcome a cohort of five interns to Wells Fargo's Auto Lending business.

Paul Quinn has partnered with the Jakes Divinity School since 2023 to offer a T.D. Jakes Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, the first graduate program in Paul Quinn's history. The T.D. Jakes MBA program, a distinctive faith-based initiative, is the only accredited MBA program of its kind offered by an HBCU in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The program provides another pipeline of economic mobility for Paul Quinn students by providing access to corporate mentors and unique professional development opportunities. By integrating the expertise and resources of both institutions, the program is designed to cultivate the next generation of visionary leaders in business and entrepreneurship.

These partnerships amplify Paul Quinn's mission to eradicate generational poverty and further cement the dynamic collaboration between these three organizations to expand opportunities in education, economic mobility, and affordable housing.

For more information or to explore opportunities to partner with Paul Quinn College, please visit .

ABOUT PAUL QUINN COLLEGE

Paul Quinn College is a private, faith-based, four-year, liberal arts-inspired college that was founded in 1872, by a group of African Methodist Episcopal Church preachers in Austin, Texas. The school's original purpose was to educate freed slaves and their offspring. Today, Paul Quinn proudly educates students of all races and socio-economic classes under the banner of its institutional ethos, WE over Me. It is the first Urban Work College and only minority-serving, federally-recognized work college in America. Paul Quinn is viewed as one of the most innovative colleges in America, one that continuously expands the boundaries of higher education and community advocacy in its quest to eradicate intergenerational poverty. For more information, visit

ABOUT T.D. JAKES FOUNDATION

The T.D. Jakes Foundation, founded in 2020, is dedicated to advancing financial inclusion, educational access and workforce readiness, and community well-being for historically marginalized communities. Through innovative programs, the T.D. Jakes Foundation creates pathways to economic mobility, including affordable housing, financial education, and workforce training. Our collaborative efforts enhance community well-being by promoting access to health services, supportive environments, and comprehensive support systems. Through the vision of its founder, T.D. Jakes, the Foundation leverages decades of experience in community building to create opportunities for underserved populations and connect corporations to highly skilled, diverse talent pools.

