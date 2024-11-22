TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY NEW CONTRACT AT STANDARD FORWARDING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

5-Year Master Agreement Ratified by 92 Percent, Includes Significant Pay Raise and Benefit Improvements

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Forwarding Teamsters have ratified a national freight master agreement by an overwhelming 92 percent margin. Covering over 350 drivers, the contract delivers significant wage increases, enhanced benefits, and additional paid holidays, setting a new benchmark for the freight industry.

"This is a phenomenal contract achieved through our unity, strength, and determination," said Scott Lee, a 14-year driver at Standard Forwarding and a member of Local 120. "With today's challenges, like inflation, we are thrilled with the wage increases, the security of our pension, and the continuation of Teamsters health care. This agreement gives us confidence for our future."

The five-year agreement includes a 26 percent wage increase over the contract length, adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday, enhances overtime pay provisions, includes two extra paid sick days, and preserves the existing pension plan and health care benefits.

"This agreement is a win for our members, delivering meaningful improvements to their lives," said Bill Wedebrand, Teamsters National Freight Division Central Region Representative. "It raises the bar for the freight industry and underscores the power of a Teamsters contract."

"The strong gains we secured will not only benefit our members but also bolster future organizing efforts at Standard Forwarding," said John A. Murphy, Teamsters National Freight Division Director. "This agreement is proof of what can be achieved with a united and determined membership. The Freight Division is determined to build on this significant win and translate it into organizing success."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit

Teamster

for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at

Facebook/teamsters .

Contact:

Daniel

Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED