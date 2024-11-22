Celebrating The Success Of Hispanic Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Prospera showcases inspiring stories and celebrates ecosystem collaborations

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Prospera hosted its signature annual event, presented by FPL , at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables. Stakeholders of the nonprofit, economic development organization came together at the 2024 Prospera Success Stories event-whose theme was Build.-to raise funds for the mission, celebrate successful local small business owners who have received Prospera's assistance, and learn about successful collaborations making an impact on the local business community.

2024 Success Stories honorees in South Florida, Publigraphic, Gloria Couture, Punto Gourmet and Air Quality Aviation

The entrepreneurs, whose journeys exemplify dreaming, building, and prospering, recognized were:

- Isabel Hernandez & Carlos Vasquez , co-owners of Publigraphic

- Gloria Petri & Joanna Tourgeman , co-owners of Gloria Couture

- Celina Rivas & Guimar Parra , co-owners of Punto Gourmet

- Luis Cordero & Wilson Piñeros , co-owners of Air Quality Aviation

"Through our collaboration with Prospera, we are empowering local entrepreneurs and supporting the Hispanic business community. Prospera not only helps develop and enhance thriving businesses but also strengthens our economy, enhancing the quality of life for all residents. Together, we are powering strong communities," said Florida Power & Light Company Director of External Affairs for Miami-Dade County Armando Fernandez.

The program, led by Prospera South Florida Vice President Myrna Sonora, highlighted the transformative impact of Prospera's services on small businesses and local entrepreneurship, offering a platform for funders, volunteers, partners, and other community leaders to connect and collaborate. It included conversations led by Telemundo 51 anchor Gloria Ordaz about local small business procurement and the Miami Open for Business, with key local leaders.

"In such a diverse and complex ecosystem, we each play a unique role, united by a shared purpose: to foster small business growth and successful entrepreneurship, to generate economic benefits and a great quality of life for all in South Florida," said Sonora.

In addition to Presenting Sponsor FPL, the event was presented with the support of the following sponsors:

- Hosts : AT&T, Banesco, Bank of America, Bank United, Capital One, Citizens Bank, JPMorgan Chase, TD Bank, and Wells Fargo.

- Champions : First Bank, Florida International University, Florida Blue, Florida SBDC at FIU, Health Foundation of South Florida, NUC University Online Division, Telemundo 51, and Truist.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera facilitated over $70 million in loans for small business clients, trained 17,300 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 16,000 jobs. Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Walkidia Polanco, (347) 495-3267, [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera

