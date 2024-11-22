Certified Gardener Cheryl Spencer Announces The Release Of“Garden Goal Getter”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Colorado Springs, CO – Cheryl Spencer , a certified gardener with over 25 years of hands-on experience, is thrilled to announce the release of her first book, Garden Goal Getter, on April 30, 2025. Published by Simply Smart Gardening, this guide is designed to help readers turn their gardening dreams into achievable goals through practical, time-saving strategies.

Garden Goal Getter is a step-by-step guide tailored for beginners, busy individuals, and seasoned gardeners looking to create a manageable and enjoyable gardening experience. The provides actionable advice on setting clear gardening goals, overcoming common challenges, and cultivating a garden that fits any lifestyle. Whether aiming for a thriving vegetable patch, a pollinator-friendly space, or a serene outdoor retreat, Ms. Spencer provides practical advice tailored to various gardening goals.

“I believe that with a few smart strategies and a little know-how, you can grow your dream garden and still have time to enjoy it,” says Ms. Spencer.“This book is designed as a practical gardening guide to make gardening simple and enjoyable for everyone, especially for beginners or those with busy schedules.”

Cheryl Spencer founded Simply Smart Gardening in 2017 to share her passion for gardening and provide science-backed, sustainable solutions for gardeners of all skill levels. Her platform includes educational articles, digital products, and the Garden Smart podcast, making it a one-stop resource for gardening enthusiasts.

Starting March 15, 2025, Garden Goal Getter will be available for pre-order through the Simply Smart Gardening website, Google Books, and major online retailers.

About Cheryl Spencer

Cheryl Spencer is a writer, certified gardener, and the founder of Simply Smart Gardening. With over two decades of hands-on gardening experience, she is dedicated to simplifying gardening for all. She lives in Colorado Springs, CO, where she tends her own garden and shares her knowledge with a growing community of gardeners.

About Simply Smart Gardening

Simply Smart Gardening is a website founded by Cheryl Spencer that offers practical, science-based gardening advice, gardening articles , digital resources, and educational content to help individuals create productive, beautiful gardens that suit their lifestyles.

Source:

