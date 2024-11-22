Nearly 580K Russian Troops Engaged In Hostilities Against Ukraine - Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ground element of the Russian grouping participating in hostilities against Ukraine, amounts to almost 580,000 service members.

This was announced in a comment to journalists by Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense (HUR) on the sidelines of the expert discussion "The Genocidal Practices of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: from the Holodomor to the Russo-Ukrainian War," an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"About 580,000 form the ground component participating in hostilities. This is together with the in Kursk region," he said.

He added that 35,000 Russian Guardsmen are also deployed in the temporarily occupied territory.

As reported, Russia's total casualty toll since the large-scale invasion stands at an estimated 728,300, including 1,050 killed or wounded in the past day alone as per the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.