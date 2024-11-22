Nearly 580K Russian Troops Engaged In Hostilities Against Ukraine - Defense Intel
Date
11/22/2024 10:09:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ground element of the Russian grouping participating in hostilities against Ukraine, amounts to almost 580,000 service members.
This was announced in a comment to journalists by Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (HUR) on the sidelines of the expert discussion "The Genocidal Practices of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: from the Holodomor to the Russo-Ukrainian War," an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"About 580,000 form the ground component participating in hostilities. This is together with the troops in Kursk region," he said.
Read also:
Level of nuclear threat from Russia assessed as low - Ukraine's defense
intel
He added that 35,000 Russian Guardsmen are also deployed in the temporarily occupied territory.
As reported, Russia's total casualty toll since the large-scale invasion stands at an estimated 728,300, including 1,050 killed or wounded in the past day alone as per the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
MENAFN22112024000193011044ID1108915152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.